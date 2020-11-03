‘Anger and frustration’ for Irish speakers hampered by new street signage policy

The DUP announced ahead of a meeting of Belfast City Council last night that it intended to seek further legal advice if the resolution on bilingual signage was adopted.

The DUP has blocked a new street signage policy that would make it easier for people in Belfast city to demand and receive Irish language street signs.

The resolution on the new street signage policy to be discussed was postponed at a meeting of Belfast City Council held online last night.

The City Council ‘s Resources and Strategic Policy Committee recently voted in favor of the new draft street signage plan and there has since been hope that the resolution will be adopted at the monthly meeting of the City Council.

The draft plan was endorsed at committee stage by councilors of Sinn Féin, the Green Party, the SDLP and the Coalition Party.

The DUP indicated in advance of last night’s meeting that the party intended to block the policy and seek further legal advice if the resolution was adopted, which could block and delay the resolution. at least three months on the new policy.

Padaí Ó Tiarnaigh, Communications Executive of Conradh na Gaeilge and a spokesperson from the language campaign group An Dream Dearg, said that the Irish language community in Belfast was “angry and frustrated” at the latest news.

Ó Tiarnaigh said that the street signage policy, which has been in place by Belfast City Council since 1997, is “rotten and oppressive” because of the “huge” barrier it poses to those seeking Irish language street signage.

Under that policy, a petition from a third of the residents of the street must be submitted to the City Council before the process begins. 67% of streetgoers need to inform the Council through a survey that they support the demand before erecting an Irish language street sign. Any survey not answered will be taken as a vote against the claim.

Under the new draft policy, which is based on proposals in the European Charter for Minority Languages, one person living on the street can petition for an Irish language street sign and make that petition by email. Under the new policy, only 15% of people living on a street had to support the demand before an Irish language street sign was erected.

Ó Tiarnaigh said that the new signage policy for the Irish language community in the city would be a “significant and historic step”, who have been “fighting for their language rights for many years”.

“This is an issue that has been under discussion for a long time and it is necessary to acknowledge the language activists and the Irish language community in Belfast who have stood their ground on this issue for years by erecting Irish language signs themselves, through bring court challenges against the old policy and through lobbying, ”said Padaí Ó Tiarnaigh.

Ó Tiarnaigh said that efforts will continue to implement the new signage policy.