Anger and outrage: US celebrities condemned the assault on the Capitol

With a mixture of anger and indignation, the stars of culture, entertainment and sports in the United States today condemned the assault on the Capitol in Washington by radical supporters of Donald Trump and accused the US president of having encouraged these actions by far-rightists.

“The only thing that might stop this is Donald Trump admitting defeat in the election.”, summarized Stephen King On twitter.

A legend of music like Stevie wonder called for the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to be invoked to remove Trump from office.

“I am heartbroken and stunned that this narcissistic and dangerous president puts lives in danger and encourages violent sedition against our Government. This man can no longer serve as president because he cannot accept defeat. Can we afford two more weeks? I say no!”, argument.

Selena Gomez He pointed directly to the responsibility of social media for allowing Trump’s lies and inflammatory messages to spread in a massive way.

“Today is the result of allowing people with hatred in their hearts to use platforms that should bring people together and that should allow people to build communities.”, he indicated.

“Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki – you have all failed the American people today and I hope you fix things in the future.” added.

The actor Josh Gad wondered if there is “any reason” that Trump “is not handcuffed.” right now.

“If any other American incited thousands of people to storm the Capitol, they would already be behind bars. The president of ‘law and order’ needs to face both things right now ”, he claimed.

Other celebrities bitterly compared the authorities’ violent crackdown on the Black Lives Matter anti-racist demonstrations last summer to the scant police action today to curb the occupation of the Capitol.

“Where is the National Guard?”, Asked Cardi B, who criticized the Black Lives Matter protesters being compared to “wild animals” for “demanding justice” while there were hardly any arrests today.

“American terrorists have stormed the Capitol in Washington. January 6, 2021, “said soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

“Black people are stopped (by the Police) and they don’t come out of it alive. We cannot sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t go running without being killed. We cannot walk down the street in our hoodies without being killed. And can they do this?“, lament Dwayne Wade.

Chris Evans said he was “speechless”.

“Just think of the slaughter that would have occurred if you weren’t white.”he pointed.

In the same way, Mark Ruffalo assured that there would now be “rivers of blood in the streets” if this were not a protest by right-wing whites.

“This has been allowed. Coup attempt”he added.

For its part, Pink was “embarrassed” by what happened in Washington as “a US citizen and the daughter of two veterans and the sister of another.”

“Hypocrisy, dishonor, shame”, he synthesized.

“Support the peaceful transition of power! That’s being a patriot! ”Ashton Kutcher said.

Further, director James Mangold called on Hollywood to boycott the television network Fox News, which he accused of having fostered a spiral of “racism, sexism, virulent lies and harm” in the country.

Finally, he too filmmaker James Gunn opted for sarcasm: “Thinking positively, maybe America is waking up after a long sleep and it hurts the hell to get out of bed.”

(With information from EFE)

