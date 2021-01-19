Animotica, a video editor as simple as Windows Movie Maker

- Advertisement -

If there is a program that, after several years of its disappearance, continues to generate sighs in its old users, it is Windows Movie Maker. Many users miss this old friend who allowed us to edit videos or create them from music and images in a simple way. Today, the alternatives are quite advanced and could give more than we need. Therefore, we want to present you a video editor that will help you forget about Windows Movie Maker.

Its name is Animotica and it is a very simple, easy-to-use software that will allow you to create videos in a matter of very little time.

A video editor with all the basic tools

The creation of audiovisual material is such a broad matter that it can range from a simple video with photos, to the editing of a short film. In the first case, users used to rely on Windows Movie Maker, because it offered a simple interface and a very easy mechanism to create the material. However, its divestiture left many users orphans and although there are many options, they are not as solvent.

The case of Animotica is interesting because it is very close to the working method, in addition to offering an extremely friendly interface. This software is designed to create simple videos, editing them with the basic tools and then uploading it to social networks.

So you can create videos with images, to cut, flip or join several files. Also, you will have the possibility to add transitions to each scene in a simple way. Likewise, you can add audio and manipulate the image by adding filters and visual effects.

When you have your material edited, you can also add additional text, videos and GIFs, perfect for intros and outros. In general, Animotica is a very simple, reliable and above all easy to use software. If you want a lightweight video editor without too many confusing options, feel free to give it a try.

To get Animotica, follow this link.

