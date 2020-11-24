Anna Freud, the psychoanalyst who followed in her father’s footsteps

When thinking about psychoanalysis our mind inevitably takes us to the father of this psychological current: Sigmund Freud. However, such fame in the world of science made other equally brilliant minds were overshadowed, especially when it comes to the case of his daughter, Anna Freud, who carried on her father’s legacy.

Anna was the youngest of Sigmund’s daughters, and the last of Sigmund’s marriage to Martha Bernays. She was born on December 3, 1895 in Vienna, Australia, and from a very young age she was involved in the world of psychodynamics, since during that time her father was laying the foundations of his greatest theories.

During the First World War, Anna attended the conferences of the Vienna Psychoanalytic Circle, although she was trained in the Elementary Education Faculty and served as a governess during her first working years.

In 1920, Anna suffered from tuberculosis, for which she was forced to abandon her job as a governess and, due to her devotion to Sigmund and her passion for psychoanalysis, she began to dedicate herself to this branch of psychology. Thus, Anna was in charge of giving continuation to the theories raised by her father, delving specifically into child psychoanalysis.

Father and daughter

From always, Anna felt that she had not been a desired daughter, unlike other of her brothers. The psychoanalyst called her his “little black demon”, as she had an adventurous character in the family environment, but she was more shy in front of other acquaintances.

Between 1918 and 1920 she began to be psychoanalyzed by her father, something that is not well seen in the milieu, as Elisabet Riera points out in her book ‘Wild strawberries for Miss Freud’. There, Riera assures that “he is very heterodox in the psychoanalytic world, very curious and a little perverse”. However, Sigmund defended himself saying that no one better than him could psychoanalyze his daughter.

The reason for these father-daughter sessions, which were six times a week, started out purely academic. However, in these sessions, Sigmund analyzed Anna’s masturbatory fantasies, trying to repress these urges.

In fact, as Riera explains in her book, she sought to direct her daughter towards a “traditional and heterosexual” femininity, because, despite the fact that it was never possible to confirm, Anna maintained a close relationship with the mother of one of her patients, Dorothy Burlingham, with whom he shared for more than forty years of his life. However, the psychoanalyst always denied having a romantic relationship with this woman and claimed that homosexuality was a disease, although, as Riera explains, perhaps she did it to repress her own impulses.

“I think Anna just listened to her father, but she did obviously have crush drives towards women. And with Dorothy I believe that of absolute love ”.

Despite this past, of all the members of Ana’s family, her father was the one who maintained a closer relationship with her, to the point that she adored him, especially in the workplace.

Great rivalries

In 1920 the Freud family lost one member: Sophie, Anna’s older sister. This had been considered a species of rival for her, since she was the favorite daughter of her mother and also the most beautiful, which caused that Anna, to compensate, felt that she had to win over her parents with her intelligence. This marked her throughout her life.

However, even though the family rivalry with Sophie ended with her passing, Anna still had a job rival to face. This was Melanie Klein, who was another of the few female psychoanalysts in Europe. Their theories differed greatly, even though they focused on the same themes, such as the evolution of the psyche with age, and these theoretical confrontations received wide media coverage.

The ego theories

In 1930 Anna decided to focus on her father’s theories about the id, the self, and the superego. However, unlike her parent, Anna decided to focus on the self, which, according to her, was the most important part of the psyche due to its work as a mediator between the id and the superego.

In the middle of this decade, the psychoanalyst published her book about this theory, which is entitled ‘The I and defense mechanisms’, in which she defends the importance of the self within the psyche. In this book he specifically talks about how the ego manages to trick the id into believing that it has met its real world needs, even though this is not really possible. That is, with denial, telling ourselves that a certain problem does not exist; with displacement, causing us to get even with another person or object that is within our reach; and with rationalization, with which the explanation of what has happened to us is replaced by another that, instead, makes us feel better.

Thanks to his contributions, a short time later came the psychology of the self, a school of psychoanalysis of which its main representatives were Erik Erikson and Heinz Hartmann.

Anna did not break with her father’s theories, but instead managed to carry on her father’s legacy. Throughout her professional career she contributed more information to the theories of psychoanalysis, and, furthermore, made it somewhat more pragmatic, making this area of ​​psychology less obscure.

