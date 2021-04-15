Annotate Meet enables the ability to make marks and annotations on Google Meet

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the pandemic and the confinement stage, a strong competition began between video calling services. Thus, each one began to bring interesting features and functionalities, as in the case of Zoom that it is possible to apply marks and notes while we share the screen. In that sense, we will present you an extension for Chrome that will enable controls to make annotations in Google Meet calls.

Its name is Annotate Meet and it will give you the ability to pinpoint any element on the screen, making your meetings more dynamic and effective.

How to annotate on Google Meet

In Zoom it is enough to share the screen showing a presentation so that the options of marks and annotations are shown. These are nothing more than pencils and markers that allow us to point out, underline or highlight the elements we want on the screen. However, this is a very useful feature that contributes a lot to the effectiveness of the explanation we are trying to give. The problem is that not all platforms have this possibility, as in the case of Google Meet.

Despite this, we can solve it, enabling the controls to make annotations in Google Meet through Annotate Meet. This extension for Chrome provides a toolbox with markers, pencils and shapes that will allow us to make all the necessary marks and annotations during the session.

The user experience is very friendly and the truth is, they do not have any complications. To get started, just start the meeting and show your slide show by sharing the screen. At this point, click on the extension icon and immediately, the toolbox will appear. Otherwise, everything will be a matter of choosing the colors and markers you want to make your annotations while you communicate on Google Meet.

If you want to activate this option to continue using this free platform and without a time limit in group calls, follow this link.

.