Announced month-long lockout and ‘exponential’ growth in Covid-19 cases

The Taoiseach said that there was now hope that it was not in the autumn or spring – the advent of vaccines. ‘As the saying goes, hope is the physician of all adversity,’ says Micheál Martin

Schools will be closed until 11 January and strict lock-in restrictions will be put in place until 31 January as part of the Government’s latest effort to tackle the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the evening that visitors to the house would be banned from tonight and that people were again being asked to stay at home and not meet others.

Travel further than five kilometers from home will be banned and non-essential shops and fitness centers will be closed tomorrow afternoon.

It was announced in the evening that 1,718 new cases of the disease had been confirmed and a further 13 had been killed by the disease.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said we no longer had the restraint phase but the mitigation phase.

The Taoiseach said that the figures would deteriorate in the coming days and that the number of cases was growing “exponentially”.

He said things were “very serious” and that action had to be taken now or there was a risk that the health system would fail to deal with the number of cases and that more people would die.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has doubled in the past week. There are 455 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and 37 of them are in intensive care units.

The Taoiseach said the schools would be closed longer than planned to allow people to reduce the number of contacts they have before reopening them.

The latest outbreak of the disease was different from the autumn one, says the Taoiseach. This was because the latest strain of the virus is more easily spread.

Also of concern is the growth in the number of people over 65 who are contracting the disease.

The Taoiseach indicated that the reproductive rate of the disease is now between 1.6 and 1.8.

A week ago 5% of tests tested positive but yesterday 18% of those tested had the disease.

273 fortnightly rate of the disease per 100,000.

However, the Taoiseach said that there was now hope that it was not in the autumn or spring – the advent of vaccines.

For the first time, Martin says, it can be said that “it will soon be over”.

He turned to the Irish language at the end of his speech and said that “care, care and patience” and “team spirit” would be needed for the next month.

“I am just sure we will survive, we need to be optimistic. As the saying goes, hope is the physician of all adversity, ”said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Northern Department of Health announced today that 2,143 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and another six have died of the disease.

377 fortnightly rates of the disease per 100,000 in the North. There are 455 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and 35 of them are in an intensive care unit.

People in the North have been given 33,683 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine will be put there to work next week. People south of the border got the needle for the first time yesterday. Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old woman from Dublin, was the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the southern state.

3,537 people with the disease have died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,311 north of the border and 2,226 south.