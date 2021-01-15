Another 50 died in the south, the highest number of deaths yet announced in the North

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hospitals in the south have 1,850 people with the crown virus and 1854 of them in an intensive care unit, the highest number ever

Another 50 people who have contracted the coronary virus have died, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

3,498 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

Hospitals number 1,850 people with the coronary virus and 184 of them are in an intensive care unit, the highest number ever.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said in the evening that the latest evidence shows that “we have worked very hard over the last few weeks to reduce the number of people we meet”.

At the end of December, everyone who contracted the virus had six immediate contacts, but that number has now dropped to 2.3.

Glynn said that the number of cases started is falling thanks to “that great effort” but that effort is not easy.

“We are well aware that it is very difficult to keep the number of people in our company low, especially for a long time. But that’s the biggest way we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from the Covid-19.

“Again today, we are announcing the highest number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals. We have to stay at home to protect ourselves and each other. ”

421 of today ‘s cases related to Cork, 187 cases to Galway, 164 to Waterford and 128 to Donegal.

There were 114 cases in Meath, 97 cases in Mayo and 90 cases in Kerry.

1,182 of the 3,498 new cases today were in Dublin.

The Covid-19 has a two-week rate of 1,533.6 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

Waterford has the fourth highest rate in the country – 2,028.

The rate was 1,721.7 in Mayo, 1,598.1 in Donegal and 1,590.6 in Cork. The rate was 1,312 in Meath, 1,134.7 in Kerry and 1,089.7 in Galway.

The largest number of deaths due to Covid-19 were announced in a single day since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that 26 other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 21 of them have died in the past day.

1,052 new cases of the disease were announced earlier in the afternoon.

840 patients with the Covid-19 are in Northern hospitals, up 118 from yesterday. 63 of these are in intensive care units.

260,382 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 166,548 cases south of the border and 93,834 cases north of it.

4,095 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,536 people south of the border and 1,559 people north of it.

The latest information on Covid-19 landmarks in the community can be found at COVID-19 Dashboard. As of yesterday, the number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine is available on that opportunity.