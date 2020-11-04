Another eight with the coronavirus died, 444 new cases confirmed

The reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen below 1, an important milestone in the latest effort to suppress the spread of the disease

Another eight who contracted the Covid-19 have died and 444 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

158 of the new cases involved Dublin, 48 cases in Cork, 36 cases in Galway and 28 confirmed cases in Limerick. The remaining 174 cases involved 19 different counties.

20 cases related to Kerry, 20 cases related to county Meath and 16 cases related to Donegal. There were 11 cases in Mayo and less than five cases in Waterford.

310 people with Covid-19 were in the hospitals this afternoon and 41 of those were in an intensive care unit.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9. In addition, the percentage of people who test positive for the virus has fallen again to 4.6%.

The Minister said that this was another indication of the progress that had been made in reducing the incidence of the disease.

The fortnightly rate of the disease is 213 per 100,000 people and the rate is falling in 23 of the 26 counties, including all Gaeltacht counties.

County Meath has a fortnightly rate of 323, Donegal has 286, Cork has 244 and Galway has 243.

The fortnight rate is now 195 in Mayo, 194 in Waterford and 179 in Kerry.

The number of close contacts that a Covid-19 patient normally has has dropped from six to about three.

Donnelly argued that the Government’s decision to take “strong” action “soon” to tackle the brunt of the number of cases meant that Ireland was now outperforming many other European countries.

However, he said the number of cases being confirmed was a matter of concern and that public health advice and efforts to eradicate the disease had to be followed.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that ten more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died in the past day. 679 new cases of the disease were confirmed during the same period.

To date, 2,670 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,930 people south of the border and 740 north. 104, 341 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 63,483 cases in the south and 40,858 in the north.

There are 418 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 50 in an intensive care unit.

An outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 120 care centers in the North.