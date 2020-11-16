Latest news

Another hopeful injection – 95% protection from another effective vaccine

By Brian Adam
Moderna’s announcement will be another source of hope for people around the world who are hoping that vaccines will succeed in overcoming Covid-19 pandemics

Another hopeful injection - 95% protection from another effective vaccine

A new Covid-19 vaccine from the American company Moderna has shown almost 95% efficacy.

In the heels of the positive results announced by Pfizer last week came the story of Moderna and another source of hope for people around the world who hope that vaccines will succeed in defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderna said it was a “great day” and that they intend to apply in these few weeks for a license to use the new vaccine.

30,000 people in the United States participated in the Moderna trial and half were given two doses of the new vaccine, four weeks between the pair. The injection received by the other half was a placebo or a fake vaccine.

Of the first 95 people with Covid-19 symptoms, only five received the vaccine. The placebo received by the other 90 people who contracted an outbreak of Covid-19.

Moderna has said it will apply for a license from regulators in the United States within a few weeks and expects to have 20 million doses available in the United States before the end of the year. The company plans to roll out billions of doses worldwide next year.

Experts are recalling that it is still early days and only certain details are available yet. Important questions remain to be answered, such as how long the immunity or the protection this vaccine would give a person will last. The trials of the two new vaccines are still ongoing at Moderna and Pfizer.

Of the 95 who took part in the trial and contracted Covid-19, 11 were seriously ill, but it is encouraging that all eleven individuals had received a placebo.

A new vaccine, the Sputnik V vaccine, has been developed in Russia, and the first data show that it has an efficacy of 92%.

The way the Moderna vaccine works, for which two doses are necessary, is that a genetic material, the mRNA, is injected into the body. The cells use that material to flush out the s-proteins (spike proteins) that the virus uses to attack the cells.

The surface of the virus is covered with these spike proteins and it is under them that the body ‘s immune system is most involved in trying to clear the infection out of the body.

Such an approach could have implications for the treatment available for many other diseases.

