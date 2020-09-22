Another international award for Professor Ata-ur-Rehman

Karachi: An important international journal, Molecules, has decided to issue a special issue to appreciate the valuable services of Pakistan’s leading scientist, teacher and educator, Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, in promoting the advancement of science and technology in different countries of the world. Is.

According to a spokesperson for the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University, the journal is published under the auspices of renowned international publisher MDPI. The spokesman said the journal is affiliated with science societies from major countries around the world, including the International Society of Nucleosides, Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids, the Spanish Society of Medicinal Chemistry, and the International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry. According to the spokesperson, the valuable services of Prof. Atta-ur-Rehman will be highlighted in this issue.

It should be noted that Prof. Atta-ur-Rehman, as the Coordinator General of COMSTEC, assisted thousands of young scientists in forty countries of the Islamic world and took several steps to enhance their capabilities. As the Federal Minister for Science and Technology in Pakistan, he laid the foundation of information technology in the country and thus facilitated internet in cities, towns and villages.

He was instrumental in launching Pakistan’s first satellite, Pak Set One. Along with this, important changes in the mobile phone industry also came under his supervision and in the year 2000 where the number of mobile phones was only 300,000, it has reached 160 million.

As the founding head of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, he made significant changes in the country’s higher education sector between 2002 and 2008, and Pakistan surpassed India in publishing research papers.

It may be recalled that Prof. Ata-ur-Rehman is now the Chairman of the Task Force on Science and Technology set up by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Vice-Chairman of the Task Force for Science and Technology Based Economy and Co-Chairman of the Task Force on Information Technology.

Professor Ata-ur-Rehman has more than 1232 international research publications on organic chemistry, 346 books published in the United States, Europe and Japan, and more than 771 research publications in international scientific journals, including 45 patents. Under his supervision, 82 students have obtained PhD degrees. Professor Ata-ur-Rehman is the Editor-in-Chief of eight European research journals and the editor of one of the world’s leading encyclopedias on the subject. Prof. Ata-ur-Rehman has not only received international awards but has also been awarded the Medal of Distinction, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.