Another major obstacle overcome by Biden and Trump silenced in the last debate

Although he gave a better show last night than he did in last month’s scathing debate, Donald Trump failed to get the much-needed victory.

The big story of the last debate of the American presidential election at Belmont University in Nashville last night was that the President did not succeed in making a proper road show of himself.

Donald Trump managed to contain his anger last night and his approach was not as cancerous as the first debate.

Last night ‘s head – to – head debate was much better, thanks in large part to the chair, Kristen Welker of NBC News, who did her job neatly with the help of a silent button.

Trump’s abusive behavior was the last big round that prompted the organizers of the debates to put a silent button to work for last night’s event and it seemed to help the President keep a tight rein on himself most of the time.

But despite giving him a better display last night than he did in last month’s scathing debate, Trump failed to get the much-needed victory.

He may have spoken in a lower voice, but he had the same big words and empty meshes.

‘I am the least racist person in this room,’ he claimed at one point.

He also said that no other President ‘other than perhaps Abraham Lincoln’ has done as much for black people.

‘I know more about wind than you!’ he said while discussing climate change.

I say goodbye to you.

Trump’s plan in the first debate failed to prove that ‘Sleepy Joe’s’ mindset isn’t as vivid as it used to be, but Biden’s strength was once again put to the test.

The Democrat would have to put on the look of authority, without making any big fuss and not letting Trump’s satire beat him.

This was the last major obstacle he had to overcome and he made the move without much difficulty.

He also gave strong answers to some of Trump’s fools.

“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” he said bluntly.

Trump ignites the fires of racism wherever they are lit, he said.

Trump’s absurd attempt to convince people that Biden is a servant of the most radical wing in his party has also failed.

“He’s a confused guy, he thinks he’s running against someone else,” said Sleepy Joe in his fullness.

Biden struggled a bit towards the end of the debate but it may be the beginning of the night that is most remembered, if at all remembered.

The coronavirus was their first topic of conversation. Needless to say, it was not Trump’s favorite subject, but he stood his ground against all the evidence with the determination he deserves.

“I take full responsibility. It’s not my fault that it came here – it’s China’s fault, ”he said, giving us another great example of Trumpic logic.

The President claimed that the virus was ‘gathering around the corner’.

“We’re learning to live with it,” he said.

“People are learning to die with it,” said Biden.

Although Biden had the best lines, that is not to say that Trump did not occasionally hit his target with his big bursts of speech.

One effective question he often asked, for example, was why the former vice president did not carry out his current plans during his eight years in the White House with Barack Obama.

However, other than a casual reference to the “beautiful big plan” of health, which he has been promising for the past five years, Trump had no policy details at all about what he would do if he were re – elected.

Since the beginning of the campaign, he has done his utmost to draw public and media attention to the business affairs of the Biden family, especially to unproven allegations that Joe Biden used his power to help his son make a fortune in China and in Ukraine.

Trump added a number of other vague allegations to that last night, but it is unlikely that anyone other than his most loyal will pay much attention to them, especially in light of the fact that he owns a bank account in China and paid $ 200,000 in taxes. that country between 2013-2015.

Trump says he doesn’t get a proper hearing from the media, but perhaps his biggest problem is that hardly anyone will swallow your argument that your opponent is a dishonest swindler when you’ve spent four years pouring out a lie.

Another problem he has is his lack of humanity. When the case of the 525 children whose parents could not be found separated from them on the border with Mexico was discussed, Biden spoke from the heart of the horror of the situation.

Trump performed a feat about the ‘good care’ that the children were now receiving in places that were ‘very clean’.

And with only two weeks left until election day, Biden is well ahead of Trump according to all polls and as a result the President desperately needed a show that would attract others other than those, as he himself once said. , who would vote for him even if he released a dead person in the middle of 5thAvenue.

He barely managed to attract many others last night.

Concluding the discussion, Welker asked the candidates what they would say to those who did not vote for them in the event of their election.

“We have to make a country totally successful as it was prior to the plague coming in from China,” Trump said.

“I will say, I’m an American president. I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me, ”said Biden.

Americans will have a chance to activate the mute button on November 3rd.