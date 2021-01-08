Another one: Tunden to “Ventaneando” for attacking inclusive language

- Advertisement -

The show program Windowing returned to be the center of controversy after two of the members of the program criticized words that belong to inclusive language, which caused them the ire of some users of social networks.

Curiously, the comment was said by Pedrito Sola, who did not waste the opportunity to remember that the words that make up that language were not approved by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), so it had no validity.

The program came from taking up a note in which they spoke of the recent conflicts that the actress Cynthia Klitbo had had with her daughter, who had accused her of classist, racist, homophobic and arrogant, due to to differences that they had had because the young woman had decided to identify herself as pansexual.

However, it was then that Pati Chapoy and the rest of the cast of the program argued that this type of language was not valid and that it was “a fad”, specifically criticizing the pronoun “elle.” This is what the journalist said:

They are fashions … that they remember me, they will happen …

As if the controversy were not enough, the members of the program supported the idea and also affirmed that it is something that has no legitimacy because I did not have Why be it when for that there are already female and male genders and they gave as an example the words like “all” or “all”.

This caused the program to become a trend in social networks as some users called them conservative people who follow defending an uncompromising vision in the face of language changes.

So said some of the comments on Twitter:

“In Ventaneando they were talking about the son of I do not know who is not binary, and that he fought with his mother, and the son exposed it on his social networks, and Pedrito Sola said ‘that in the LGBTTTIQ + community there are only MAN AND WOMAN (although be transgender ‘and Paty saying that’ they are fashions’ ” (sic) – expressed the account NON BINARY HOE.

While other users criticized that there is nothing wrong with people who do not want to use of said language because they are free to do so:

I do not understand what bothers you when someone does not want to use inclusive language, not using it does not make you homophobic, transphobic or something like that, stop creating drama just because Ventaneando consulted the RAE

However, much of the comments were directed against the view of those who participate in the program and accused the drivers of saying “inconsistencies” as stated by user Vico27060055:

They complain like they are surrounded by binary people. I doubt that some have minimal contact with someone binary. Those from Ventaneando and their two gay old men saying inconsistencies

The program has been going through a bad time on controversial issues after the host Daniel Bisogno expressed words considered “homophobic” in the middle of the program, all against the communicator Javier Ceriani, who would have won an exclusive to the Televisión Azteca program.

This caused that the conductor did not appear in the program by more than three weeks, reason why it was suspected that they had removed from the program, although it was part of the Christmas and New Year specials, but they were recorded programs and not live.