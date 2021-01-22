Latest news

Another six added to ainm.ie and recognition given to poets, directors and scholars

By Brian Adam
Six new biographical accounts have been added to the National Database of Irish Biographies, ainm.ie

The life and work of six well-known Gaels who are in the way of the truth have been described ainm.ie, the National Database of Irish Biographies.

Three people who have died in the last few years and whose biographies have been added to the collection – Liam Ó Muirthile (1950–2018), poet and one of Ireland’s great writers; Dónall Farmer (1937–2018), former RTÉ actor and director; and Fiachra Mac Gabhann (1971–2018), Irish scholar and author Mayo Placenames.

The biography of the playwright and community activist is from Gaoth Dobhair Tomás Mac Giolla Bhríghde (1923-2013), now also on ainm.ie, with two others, Anne MacLain (1882–4-1953), a storyteller from Tipperary Steel in Donegal; and Pádraig Ó Pronntaigh (c.1712-1769), poet and one of the most active scribes in the delivery of literature in the Oriel area in the eighteenth century.

Over 1,700 biographies from 1590 to the present day are available on ainm.ie which is run by Fiontar and Scoil na Gaeilge, DCU, and Cló Iar-Chonnacht. The authors of the nine volumes in the Biography series on which the database is based are Diarmuid Breathnach and Máire Ní Mhurchú.

The latest accounts added to the database were provided by Lillis Ó Laoire, Seán Mac Labhraí, Mártan Ó Ciardha, Louis de Paor and Noel Ó Gallchóir.

