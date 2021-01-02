Another victim of COVID-19 on Televisa: a member of “Quererlo Todo” died

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cost lives and the entertainment world is one of the main affected due to illness, as was recently the case of the telenovela “Quererlo Todo” where they lamented the loss of one of their colleagues in the production.

On this occasion it was the death of Valentín Rodríguez Rodríguez, production coordinator of the telenovela in which celebrities such as Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud participate. the one that shocked all the members of the television station, since it is a sign that the pandemic is still more alive than ever and that the return to activities continues to impose a high risk for everyone in the population.

It was the same artists who made the news of Valentine’s death known on social networks, in what is the most recent outbreak of positive cases of COVID-19, which has forced to stop the recordings of the soap opera produced by Nacho Sada and that has required a new number of tests to detect the disease.

Scarlet Gruber, one of the actresses who belong to the soap opera and who gives life to “Sandy”, dedicated the following message to her former partner whom she remembered with great affection Well, he gave him a nickname, “chamo”, with whom he had worked on two different projects and whom he considered a hard-working person:

Fly high my friend (my boy) I loved you with all my heart. Thank you for your dedication, your love and for always pampering me. Two projects with you were not enough but I know that from heaven you will continue to take care of us. Love you very much

Not only that, but shortly afterwards he made a reflection in which he made a very strong call to give a new value to the life time that we have available He asked his followers to live without grudges or resentments against anyone in particular, with which he released a new photo. So he said:

Life goes without warning. The time we have to share is numbered, so take care of yours, love them, hug them tight. Let’s live without grudges, without resentment towards anyone. It is time to be a light for others, and that starts from the depths of our being. I wish you a year of transformation and much peace. God bless you big

Televisa has been one of the companies most affected by COVID-19 infections, since many of the artists who star in various series and television projects have been infected with the terrible disease. From Andrea Legarreta, through Ariel Miramontes, Galilea Montijo, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Juan Osorio and Pedro Prieto.

And it is that among them there is also the example of how different the disease can be for each one, because while for some it has been asymptomatic, as is the case of Alfredo Adame himself, For others it has been like a severe cold that later seriously affects the health of those infected, as is the case with Platanito himself, who had subsequent heart conditions.

For others it has meant a death sentence, since there have also been deaths as is the case of Valentín Rodríguez himself As for Armando Manzanero himself, who was the last victim of the middle of the show that COVID-19 left in 2020.

