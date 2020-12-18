Latest news

Another warning issued by December and 582 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
With the Government intending to introduce new restrictions shortly after Christmas, this is the first day since the beginning of November that more than 500 cases have been announced

The highest number of cases reported on any day since 5 November was 582 cases reported by the Department of Health in the evening.

This is the first day since November 8 that more than 500 cases have been announced. Six others who were infected have died.

The Northern Department of Health announced that 512 new cases of the disease had been confirmed in the past day and a further twelve infected had died.

Earlier today, NPHET Professor Philip Nolan said the number of cases would rise in the coming days but people should not be “scared” about it.

All he had to do, he said, was “be very careful forever” in the days ahead and during the Christmas period. Professor Nolan urged people to “immediately withdraw” from meeting people socially.

The Government intends to introduce new restrictions on your hospitality sector shortly after Christmas, says the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin said that on Tuesday the Government would decide on the National Public Health Emergency Team ‘s recommendation that the new restrictions be introduced on 28 December.

Nphet is also proposing that only one other family should be allowed in the house instead of three families. Another recommendation by Nphet was the reintroduction of a travel ban that would allow people to leave their county only if necessary.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said people had been meeting too much for some time and the number of social contacts people had was increasing the risk of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said everyone needs to rethink their plans and reduce the number of contacts they have to protect their more vulnerable family members.

The reproductive rate of the disease is now between 1.1 and 1.3, and could be higher than that, Dr. Holohan said.

People are being advised to limit the number of contacts they have this weekend especially if they are thinking of visiting their loved ones for Christmas next week.

42 of the 582 new cases today involved county Meath, 34 cases in Cork and 33 cases in Kerry.

There were 14 cases in Donegal, 11 cases in Waterford, seven cases in Galway and five cases in Mayo.

There are 198 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 34 of them in an intensive care unit.

The Covid-19 spread rate in the state has gone over 100 cases per 100,000 people again.

The rate is 244 in Donegal, 113 in Mayo and 91 in Meath. The rate is 87 in Waterford, 79 in Kerry, 47 in Galway and 39 in Cork.

The pandemic has killed 3,315 people in Ireland to date, 2,149 south of the border and 1,166 north.

To date 139,051 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 78,254 cases in the south and 60,797 in the north.

