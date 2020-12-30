Answer me !: The lawsuit between Celia Lora and Alex Fernández for mocking the death of Armando Manzanero

- Advertisement -

Playmate and model Celia Lora returned to controversy after responding to a comedian who mocked the death of singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, Using a screenshot of the Yucatecan singer-songwriter’s playlist.

It was Alex Fernández, a stand-up comedian, who took advantage of the death of Armando Manzanero to publish a joke, as he published a screenshot of the playlist of one of the most popular music platforms. Fernández decided to simply make fun of the presentation of the list where you can read “This is Armando Manzanero.”

Fernández published a tweet in which he wrote only “Era”, ironically pointing out that he is no longer alive. This caused mixed reactions among the audience but who definitely took the time to respond was Celia Lora and in a very critical way before the comedian she claimed him, with the usual carefree tone and without restrictions, the kind of comedy Alejandro handled. So said one of the comments that Celia Lora published:

Hey son of your pu … mother, 1.-Who are you to make fun of Manzanero’s death? Who you are? You are nobody, he is eternal. Answer pu … and I hope you tell me to my face

After this initial tweet, Celia continued to harass the comedian with other comments that said “Answer” and later she continued to criticize and challenge him to make a comment where they could directly confront each other, Well, some users made fun of the angry response that the model had. This was the last comment that Celia Lora dedicated to the comedian:

Answer, I don’t want people to answer that not even the case. You are see … right? Cag … who are you not? Do you know his family? Did you meet him (Manzanero)? Get it off with a shameful thing … Santa Martha style. More in my favor pend … do not get involved if you do not know what the pain of the family and the people who love it is

Before the insistence of the model, the comedian decided not to answer it directly but published various comments in which he recalled the occasion in which Celia was involved in a run over of a passerby for speeding and drunk and that ended up costing Pedro Corona Ávalos his life.

On that occasion, the model collided with a truck that was parked near Televisa San Ángel. It was due to the impulse that his vehicle caused in the van that it ended up crushing a telephone booth and pressing Pedro against a curtain of the establishment. The victim was making a call within said facility.

Alex Lora’s daughter was detained for a day until the authorities let her out because they could not prove that she was at the wheel of the vehicle, which caused her to no longer be required by the authorities, however it did not prevent her from many citizens viewed the way in which the investigations were carried out in a suspicious way, since no one else has been linked to the incident so far.

Regarding her connection with Armando Manzanero, Celia Lora appeared in various photos with the Yucatecan singer-songwriter, The same ones that he uploaded to social networks and in which the presence of his father, the vocalist of TRI, Alex Lora, could not be absent.

