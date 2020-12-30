Anthony Hopkins Celebrated 45 Years of Sobriety: “I was headed for disaster drinking to death”

- Advertisement -

Anthony Hopkins celebrated on Tuesday 45 years of sobriety, urging others to “keep fighting” amid the pandemic in a short video that he shared on his social media accounts.

“Today 45 years ago, I had a wake-up call. I was heading to disaster drinking to death”Said Hopkins, who will turn 83 this December 31. “I got a message, a little thought that said: Do you want to live or die? And I said I want to live. And suddenly relief came and my life has been incredible. “

The protagonist of “Los dos papas” has already shared on many occasions that he had problems with alcohol. However, on this occasion, when he was more than four decades sober, he decided to share his experience with his followers, and, above all, send a message of hope to the youngest who are now in the same process that he had to undertake. years ago.

Hopkins sent words of support to those struggling with addictions in a year that has not been easy: “Today is the tomorrow that you were so worried about yesterday. Stay strong. Do not give up, keep fighting, be brave that powerful forces will come to your aid. That is what has sustained me all my life ”.

The Welsh-born Oscar winner admitted that he has moments of doubt but that life has been “amazing” since he quit drinking. “I have my days off, sometimes little doubts and all that, but, in general, I say keep resisting.”

Getting here has not been easy for him. He acknowledges that he still has some days when doubts appear, but he emphasizes the need to stay strong and is proud of the decision he made at that time that saved his life.

“It has been a hard year full of pain and sadness for many, many, many people”Hopkins said in the one-minute video he posted on Instagram and Twitter. But he urged people not to lose hope.

“Happy New Year,” Hopkins said. “This is going to be the best year.”

Though popular for decades, Hopkins’ most revered work came after he gave up his drinking habit, including his Oscar-winning role in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” and his Emmys in 1976 and 1981.

Hopkins has previously opened up about his fight against alcoholism and said in 2018 that religion helped him stay sober.

“I think we are capable of so much,” the actor said during a speech to the LEAP Foundation. “I still can’t believe my life is what it is because I should have died in Wales, drunk or something.”

“We can convince ourselves of death or we can convince ourselves of the best life we’ve ever lived“Added the Welsh actor at the time. “None of that was a mistake. Everything was a destiny ”.

Just over a year ago, the prolific movie star opened up about her struggles over alcohol abuse with Brad Pitt for the magazine Interview. Both interpreters, who have been friends since the film “Do you know Joe Black?”, Spoke honestly about their problems with alcohol and details of their lives after giving up this addiction.

Pitt shared with Hopkins that he is still “struggling with guilt.” “I am realizing as an act of forgiveness towards myself that I value the missteps that I have taken, the choices that I have made that I am not proud of, because they gave me some wisdom. You can’t have one without the other, ”said Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband. At that point Hopkins told him that he had read that he had a problem with alcohol and Pitt replied: “I saw it as an escape.”

The interpreter was also honest and told him that he hid the same problem a long time ago. “I did bad things,” reflected the British actor. “It’s weird looking back and thinking, ‘God, I did all those things,’ but it’s like there’s an inner voice saying, ‘It’s over. Done. Keep going”.

At the same meeting Hopkins wondered about the meaning of making certain choices in life: “I don’t know why I drank,” he said. “Now I look back and think, ‘It wasn’t bad, but I don’t want to do it again.’ Back then I caused harm and I apologize to people for doing what I did. It is part of being alive. You have to forget and just move on”.

Hopkins has released “The Father”, a film about dementia and in which he was inspired by his own father. The specialized press is already talking about the actor heading towards his second Oscar for his performance in the aforementioned film.

