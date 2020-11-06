Antibacterial humidifiers and heaters: the latest from Xiaomi arrives in Spain

Xiaomi has just announced the arrival in Spain of two devices that are going to come to us with pearls in the face of the harsh winter that is coming and that have to do with a portable heater that we can control from the screen of our mobile phone, and an antibacterial humidifier that will be extremely useful in these times of coronavirus and cleaning the air we breathe in our home.

My Smart Space Heater S

The first of the devices that the Chinese have announced that we already have available in our country is an intelligent heater that we can control remotely thanks to the official Xiaomi application, for both iOS and Android. It is the Mi Smart Space Heater S and it allows to maintain the temperature of certain areas of the house in a constant and fast way thanks to what the manufacturer defines as a “very fast heating process (2,200 W)”.

My Smart Space Heater S. Xiaomi

Among its characteristics, this heater allows us to customize the room temperature with a simple touch on the screen of our telephone in a range that goes from 18 to 28ºC through a six-step regulation system. In addition, it is possible to activate its timer with four different configuration options: one, three, five or twelve hours of continuous work in sessions that we can change at any time thanks to the Chinese home automation suite: Mi Home.

App to control the Mi Smart Space Heater S. Xiaomi

As we say, you have this My Smart Space Heater S now available to buy in Spain, through the manufacturer’s official website, from its official stores and large stores at a price of 99.99 euros.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier

The other device that Xiaomi has just brought to Spain is a device that will help us keep the humidity of any room in the house at optimal levels to reduce the contagion capacity of certain infectious agents. This healthy range of air humidity is around 40-60%, which this does effectively. My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier thanks to its sterilizing capacity.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier. Xiaomi

This humidifier It has an ultrasonic technology that is capable of emitting a soft halo of steam that ends up invading the place where we are and that we can recharge with tap water without fear of spreading some type of bacteria or infectious agent. That is because the My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier “guarantees the healthy nature of water” through a sterilization process with UV-C lights.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier. Xiaomi

This gadget is also very silent since during its operation it barely exceeds 38dB making it perfect to use at night in our bedroom. Its tank is capable of storing up to 4.5 liters of water with a humidification capacity of between 12 and 15 hours. We can also calibrate the level of work through the screen of our smartphone and We can turn it on or off through voice commands with any of the most popular virtual assistants, like Google or Alexa. You already have it for sale at a price of 59.99 euros.

