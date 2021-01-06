Antonio “El Ratón” Valdés died at the age of 91: he was the brother of Loco, Tin Tan and Don Ramón

- Advertisement -

The actor and comedian Antonio “El Ratón” Valdés died this Wednesday, January 6, at the age of 91.

He was brother of also actors Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” and Manuel “El Loco” Valdés, as well as Ramón Valdés Urtiz, better known in Latin America as “Don Ramón”, thanks to his character from “El Chavo del Ocho”.

It was Miguel Valdés, the grandson of “Don Ramón”, who released the news this Wednesday afternoon through his Twitter account.

“We’re going to miss you so much, man! Friends, today Valdes Mouse died, Antonio. Finally the Valdés dynasty ends, a very great sadness, but we know that now he is resting ”.

As expressed by Miguel Valdés, with this death ends the dynasty of the Valdés brothers, since Tin Tan died in 1973; Don Ramón in 1988 and the “Loco” passed away just on August 28, 2020.

Born in Mexico City on January 4, 1930, Antonio Gómez Valdés de Castillo began his acting career during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Varieties of midday, The Thousand and One Nights were some of the titles where his talent for comedy already stood out.

In 1965 he appeared with his brother Germán andn Cruzoe Ink and the following year he was part of the television show Operation Ha Ha.

With Los Polivoces he acted in The Inopportune Warning and There Mother! one of the most famous films by Eduardo Manzano and Enrique Cuenca.

Although in the 80s his presence on television or national cinema decreased considerably, for the next decade he returned with force thanks to the programs in which he worked with Héctor Suárez: The thing and Pure Crazy.

His last job was in 2019, in an episode of season 4 of the series Ravens Club, from Netflix.

In social networks an image of the four famous brothers has circulated strongly: Ramón Antonio Esteban Gómez de Valdés y Castillo, better known as “Mr Ramon”; Germán Genaro Cipriano Gómez Valdés y Castillo, also called “Tintan”; Fernando Manuel Alfonso Gómez Valdés y Castillo, called “Crazy”, and Antonio Gómez Valdés y Castillo, nicknamed “The mouse”.

Although they had five other siblings, in reality only the four of them decided to dedicate themselves to the world of comedy and entertainment in Mexico.

The photo in question captured the four smiling brothers posing for the camera. Said image exposed the peculiar personality of the “Loco”, who was the one who was most amused.

The image went viral in August of last year, precisely as a result of the death of Manuel Valdés. At that time the only one left alive was “Ratón” Valdés.

Until now the causes of the death of the actor and comedian have not been made known, although it is known that for a long time he suffered the ravages of the disease of Parkinson’s.

