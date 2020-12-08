Any date set by the Minister of State for the review of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Although Micheál Martin has promised to return to the Authority’s election if he were Taoiseach, the chances of this happening are unlikely to have diminished since this year’s election.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has not yet set a date for when the review of the structure and Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta promised in the Program for Government will begin.

For the second time in three months, the Minister of State told the Dáil that the review would begin “as soon as possible”.

Martin ‘s promise did not materialize in the talks on the formation of the coalition government and not promised in the Program for Government which Fianna Fáil agreed with Fine Gael and the Green Party but that the Authority ‘s governance structure be reviewed and the decision to discontinue the election.

When questioned by the Health Minister in October, he indicated that he is satisfied with the current structure of the Board.

“It is worth noting that the current Board will be in place until January 2023 and that the current approach as it relates to the structure of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta is currently operating satisfactorily,” he said.

In his latest statement, Minister Chambers said that the current structure ensures that people with the appropriate expertise and skills are selected for the task “which is in the best interests of the Authority and the community it serves. as a state institution in the long run ”.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie at the beginning of the year, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that he and his party were “fully committed” to the re-election of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Micheál Martin said it was a big mistake to get rid of the elections.

“Until 2012, Gaeltacht communities were fairly and democratically represented through the Údarás board elections. Fine Gael thought this should be changed and got rid of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election, ”said Martin.

He also said that it was timely to talk about bringing the elections back in 2020.

The Údarás election was abolished under the Gaeltacht Act 2012 and the number of board members was reduced from 20 to 12 members. Seven members are appointed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, including the chairperson, and the county councils in which a Gaeltacht area has jurisdiction nominate five other members.