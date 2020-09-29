Any other British soldier to be charged on Bloody Sunday

The Northern Public Prosecution Service is upholding its decision not to prosecute 15 British soldiers for their role in the 1972 Bloody Sunday events in Derry.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) Northern Ireland is upholding its decision not to prosecute 15 British army soldiers in connection with the Bloody Sunday incidents.

The PPS last year decided that one former British army soldier, Soldier F, was to be charged with the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings in Derry.

Thirteen civilians were killed in the city of Derry on 30 January 1972 when British army troops began firing on the mob gathered in the city following a civil rights march.

One other person later died as a result of his injuries.

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service announced its historic decision last year after they screened evidence involving 18 soldiers, including a deceased person, and two suspected members of the Official IRA.

Relatives of the dead set up a long campaign for justice and sought a review of the decision to charge only one soldier.

Announcing the outcome of that review today by PPS Deputy Director Marianne O’Kane said she did not have enough evidence to have a reasonable chance of convicting any of the other 15 soldiers.

Lawyers for some of the relatives of the dead said the decision was “very disappointing”.

It was stated that consideration was being given to initiating a legal review in the High Court to challenge the outcome of the review.

‘Soldier F’ is being charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and attempted murder in the case of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell. It was decided as part of the review not to add to those reasons.

David Cameron apologized in 2010 for the “unwarranted and indefensible” incidents of Bloody Sunday.

The former British prime minister was speaking after Lord Saville published the results of his inquiry into the massacre. Saville said that the first shots fired in Derry on 30 January 1972 were fired by British soldiers and without warning.

All those killed were found to be unarmed and many of the people were fleeing from the soldiers or helping injured people when they were released.

Charges being considered by the Prosecution Service included intentional murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.