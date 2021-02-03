Any system of interpretation in the Dáil to discuss the status of the Irish language in the Houses of the

- Advertisement -

Covid-19 restrictions have left no interpretation service available in the Houses of the Oireachtas since last autumn

No interpretation system was available in the Dáil yesterday for a debate on the Dáil interpretation system.

Covid-19 was the official explanation for that ironic situation, but some TDs had little acceptance of the same explanation.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said he was “going crazy” to understand why certain services were not available.

“I would love to go over to Europe, to the current ministerial meetings, to see if the translators have to be present to make the transfer. Or, with the pictures and the sound, couldn’t they do it anywhere? Couldn’t they make it from the North Pole and be on vacation with Santai?

“I believe that it is not fair, and especially for those who have no Irish, that this committee is not being translated into English. It makes me mad that I couldn’t fix that. If the main tenets of this House were to be done in Irish for weeks on end, rest assured that a way would be found to translate it.

“There is a lot to do in this house. Practical, sensible, prudent things. ”

No interpreting service has been available in the Houses of the Oireachtas since last autumn as the space available for interpreters in committee rooms was too small to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. It was stated that work would be carried out during Christmas to remedy this problem and that the service would be available on return to committee rooms.

This makes this service unavailable to politicians and the media for Oireachtas Committee meetings.

One of the committees that lacks the interpretation service is the Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee which has been debating the new Language Bill in the Dáil every week for some time.

The Irish Language Committee held its fourth two – hour session in ten days yesterday to discuss language legislation.

The status of the Irish language in the Houses of the Oireachtas itself was the main topic of discussion yesterday, including interpretation and translation services.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, said that one member was not in a position of the committee, the independent TD, Danny Healy Rae, to comment on the Language Bill because the interpretation service was not available.

“One member of this committee was unable to participate in this debate properly because the translation system had not been available to him for some time.

“We all understand, and he understood, that the translation system has not been available to the committee since its inception due to Covid and the restrictions that exist but if he, or anyone else wanted to, they could go to court and throwing past us there or seeking publicity because there was no translation available for it in English.

“It simply came to our notice then. Most of all we want to translate from English to Irish, ”said Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said during the debate yesterday that it was “almost impossible to speak Irish naturally in this House [an Dáil]”.

According to one of the amendments to the legislation which was rejected by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht yesterday, all support services provided by the Houses of the Oireachtas would be made available in Irish and English. According to other rejected amendments, all bills, acts and statutory instruments of the Oireachtas would be translated and published in English and Irish at the same time.

Other amendments recommended that all debates in the Houses of the Oireachtas be interpreted simultaneously from English to Irish, in addition to the Irish-English service normally available.

It was also recommended that an English-Irish interpretation service be available for any official Government proceedings or oral statements.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, rejected all these amendments on the grounds that they had been disapproved by the Bills Office.

The additional cost of their implementation was the reason given for their disapproval.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, has written to the Ceann Comhairle asking him to investigate the disallowed amendments.

Committee members say there is a need for a comprehensive review of the system under which amendments are disallowed.

Committee members are concerned that the current system is interfering with the democratic process and it is up to the members themselves to discuss all amendments with the Minister.

The Bills Office ruled that over 90 of the 300 proposed amendments were out of order because their adoption would incur additional costs to the exchequer or because they did not relate to the provisions of the bill.