Aorus FI32U and FO48U Expand 4K Gaming Monitor Offerings

The recent announcement of the Aorus FV43U is now joined by two new models, the Aorus FI32U and FO48U, adding up two new sizes 32 and 48 inches for this family of gaming monitors with native 4K resolutions, backed by next-generation technologies such as HDMI 2.1 connectivity, making them one of the best complements for the new generation of computers and consoles.

And it is that with these additions, Gigabyte intends to take over all the specific configurations, with options for gaming desks, game rooms or living rooms.

Aorus FI32U and Aorus FO48U Specifications

Aorus FI32U Aorus FO48U Screen 32-inch Super Speed ​​IPS Anti-Glare Panel 48-inch VA QLED Anti-Glare Panel Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Update frequency 144 Hz 120+ Hz Refresh rate 0.5 milliseconds (GtG) 1 milliseconds (GtG) Typical contrast 4,000: 1 4,000: 1 Brightness 750 nits (up to 1,000 nits) 750 nits (up to 1,000 nits) Color gamut 97% DCI-P3 / 99% Adobe RGB / 150% sRGB 97% DCI-P3 / 99% Adobe RGB / 150% sRGB Technologies Display HDR 1000, Gaming OSD, Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, ANC 2.0, FreeSync Premium Gaming OSD, Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, ANC 2.0, FreeSync Premium Viewing angles 178º / 178º 178º / 178º Connectivity ·1x DisplayPort 1.4

·2x HDMI 2.1

·1x USB-C (DP alt.)

·2x USB-A 3.0

·2x 3.5mm jack (audio + mic) ·1x DisplayPort 1.4

·2x HDMI 2.1

·1x USB-C (DP alt.)

·2x USB 3.0





Following the aesthetic lines of the FV43U, with an enlarged orientation to perhaps serve more as a television than a monitor, the Aorus FO48U will in fact feature a built-in TV tuner. Although the family will be mainly multimedia entertainment, showing its best characteristics in the execution of games.

And it is that this line of gaming monitors is rearmed with a refresh rates of 120 + Hz and response times of 1 ms, highlighting even more the FI32U, which thanks to the advanced Super Speed ​​IPS technology will increase its refresh rate up to 144 Hz, reducing its response time to 0.5 milliseconds.

Although undoubtedly the most attractive quality will be the presence of HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports across all monitors, capable of delivering a massive 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing you to have true 4K gaming without sacrificing fluency or frames.

Finally, in addition to all the hardware specifications, we cannot ignore the software additions. And it is that this family of gaming monitors will have the exclusive technologies of Aorus, which include the Aim Stablizer, Dashboard, Black Equalizer, ANC 2.0 and other support functions for games.

Availability and price

Unfortunately, we currently only find the datasheet for the midsize model available, with the only notice of a close update on the information for these two new 4K monitors. However, based on its prices, the Aorus FO48U would be expected to be close to $ 2,000, while the Aorus FI32U would be closer to the first thousand.