Apex Legends Mobile is coming to Android before May as a closed beta

That there would be a mobile version of Apex Legends has already been known for a couple of years, although the initial estimate that it would be with us before the end of 2020 was never met. Now we have a new short term confirmation: Coming to Android as a limited beta before the end of April.

In the announcement, posted by EA on the game’s website, we have some additional details about the game, as well as a few screenshots about what the mobile version looks like from Apex Legends.

Apex Legends comes to mobile

A new Battle Royale will make the leap to mobile soon: Apex Legends. Its take-out version – in addition to the Nintendo Switch version – is already ready enough to launch in limited beta form for a few “thousand users” in India and the Philippines.

Apex Legends Mobile will arrive as one new version designed for touch screens, without compatibility with games on other platforms and own optimizations to adapt the game to the small or, at least, smaller screen of mobile phones and tablets.

According to Chad Grenier, Game Director of Apex Legends, Apex Legends Mobile is a new game but faithful to the original, which will begin to before the end of April as a closed beta in India and the Philippines and exclusively on Android.

Apex Legends Mobile will also be Free to Play, including in-app purchases only for cosmetic items and you will have your own battle pass, collectibles and unlockable items. After the first closed beta, it will be expanded to other regions and support for iOS will be included later.

