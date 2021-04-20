Apex Legends reveals Valkyrie, a new playable character directly related to Titanfall

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Under a trailer titled “Northstar”, a clear reference to Titanfall fans, and with more than eight minutes of superb animation from Stories from the Outlands, Respawn shows us the origin story of Valkyrie, the latest addition to the Apex Legends roster.

As a summary, in this video we will see the present and past life of Kairi Imahara, the daughter of a former Northstar Titan pilot, which seems to have some grievances with Titanfall 2’s antagonist Kuben Blisk, whom she blames for her father’s death. However, after long years of seeking revenge, when the girl finally locates him, she ends up sparing his life, but not before recovering one of the last memories of her father: the invitation to the Apex games, to which she will join taking part. of the old remodeled titan.

Unfortunately, the trailer has not advanced any information about his skill kit, although the previous appearances of this titan seem to indicate that, in some way or another, he ends up present within the game itself.

In fact, we have already seen some images and concepts of Valkyrie on the official website of the new season, equipping a small winged armor full of weaponry (quite similar to the concept of Pharah in Overwatch). Although at the moment it is not clear if this will be his base equipment or if it is his ultimate ability and the only addition to the Titans.

However, for now we have no choice but to wait until the launch of season 9, already dated for next May 4.

Apex Legends: Legacy

In addition to the cinematics, EA also updated us with more news on what’s to come in Apex Legends season 9, with an infested Olympus where “an infestation has been unleashed, strangling the city with roots and natural growth”, statements that undoubtedly advance us a new alteration of this map and the gameplay in it.

But that’s not all, a new weapon is also presented, the Bocek Arch, «a powerful and deadly weapon for those with the ability to wield it«. In the absence of knowing if it will be a common weapon or a low drop legendary item, the only advance is that this weapon will be able to inflict «massive mid-range damage“, in addition to making us look like a real hunter.

However, although some rumors about a possible collaboration with Sony have not taken long to emerge, after the recent announcement of the incorporation of Aloy to Fortnite and the free promotion of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, nothing seems to indicate that we will see any kind of crossover between these games.

Apex Legends Mobile

Lastly, no less than two years since its first mention, EA and Respawn Entertainment have also officially announced the upcoming arrival of the mobile version of Apex Legends, redesigned specifically for touchscreens with optimized controls and, according to Chad Grenier, Game Director, “Thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone«.

The first closed betas will take place later this month on Android, with the geographic limitation for India and the Philippines and limited access for a few thousand players. Although Apex Legends Mobile is expected to expand its availability to other regions in the coming months, in addition to iOS users.