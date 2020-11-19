App Store: Apple cuts commission for small developers in half

Apple has announced that it intends to reduce its share of app revenue from 30 percent to 15 percent starting January 1, in an initiative it calls the App Store Small Business Program. This program is aimed at developers who make less than $ 1 million a year with all their apps from the App Store. Apple says this will mean higher profits for most App Store developers, who will be eligible for the program based on their previous year’s earnings. If a developer exceeds earnings of $ 1 million during the year, the standard rate of 30% will be applied for the rest of the year. If the developer earns less than a million dollars in a calendar year, they will be eligible for the 15% rate starting the following year. According to Sensor Tower, approximately 98% of current App Store developers would qualify for the 15% commission. But that 98% of developers actually contribute less than 5% of the total revenue from the App Store. In any case, this is good news for today’s small developers or those just starting out as App Store developers.