- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

What if Manzana presents a revolutionary subscription plan? A single monthly fee to meet all your technology needs, both hardware and software.

Apple, a single fee for all its services, good or bad?

From iPhone to space iCloud, from smart watch to Fitness Plus, from Mac to Arcadian, from iPad to Apple Music. The Loup Ventures analysts argue that the move would make sense and align itself with two major trends:

A continuous and deepening digital transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic it has clearly caused an increase in our dependence on technology, especially in the home, which has become for many the main place of entertainment, work and study.

Also thanks to the reduction of expenses in travel, outdoor experiences and vacations, almost all technology sectors are benefiting significantly from this situation, and Manzana is no exception to this trend.

Change in consumer buying habits

The new generations do not have a particular interest in owning what they get with their money. In other words: rent is preferred to purchase. Only 8% of baby boomers use subscription services, compared to 21% of Gen X members and 31% of Millennials.

The estimate is that for Generation Z the figure will be even higher. Several factors play together, including the desire for the latest important news.

The source maintains that about 55% of Apple’s turnover can already be purchased by subscription; adding the hardware “only” would increase 30%.

The idea of ​​hardware as a service is not new, but in the consumer sector it is not yet widespread. Reportedly, Manzana may be the only one capable of succeeding in such a service given its strict control over the vast majority of aspects related to its products: device design, chip design, sales, logistics, distribution, software development for all platforms, repairs and much more.

The source also believes that the devices of the Cupertino company maintain the value of the second hand much higher than those of the main competitors, such as Samsung and Google (all three companies have been offering used evaluation programs for some time. Apple has expanded it recently, in addition to iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Watches).