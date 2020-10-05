A few hours ago WWDC 2020 was held in which Apple announced the improvements in terms of software that we will see throughout the remainder of 2020. iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur 11 will arrive, the one that interests us, tvOS 14 , the operating system that powers Apple TV .

And is that the Apple tob-box set is, among other things, a console that offers access to games to use on the television . Without the potential of an Xbox or a PlayStation, one of the weaknesses of Apple’s multimedia center was not having compatibility with a large part of the controls on the market. Something that tvOS 14 solves by allowing the use of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller .

Improving gaming capabilities

When the new operating system is released for Apple TV (for now there is only the beta version), all those who install it will be able to make use of Microsoft’s two controllers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller .

In the announcement made by the Cupertino-based company, they highlight that the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 has more than 30 new ways to play through the use of adjustable tension control bars, new interchangeable components. A controller that offers up to 40 hours of autonomy thanks to its rechargeable battery and that also has almost unlimited customization with the Xbox Accessories application on Xbox One and Windows 10.

For its part, thanks to the use of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, it is possible to meet the needs of players with limited mobility , thanks to the use of large programmable buttons and the possibility of connecting external switches, buttons, supports and joysticks to help them games are more accessible.

Remember that to use both controllers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller on the Apple TV, you have to wait for the launch of tvOS 14 which is expected to take place in the fall of 2020. If you don’t want to wait and you have an Apple TV, you can always download the beta from this link and from your device and start testing the improvements that are enabled.