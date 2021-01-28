Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple AirPods Dominate Global Wireless Headphone Market

By Brian Adam
According to latest Strategy Analytics report, Apple’s AirPods dominate the wireless earbuds category with a nearly 50% share. 2020 was a key year for the sales of these products to consolidate, the overall increase was 90%.

AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world

Strategy Analytics’ report indicates that total shipments of Bluetooth headsets surpassed 300 million units in 2020. The most popular segment of Bluetooth headphones was “True Wireless Stereo” where Apple AirPods are the best sellers. Why was the global market increase so high? The report indicates that it was the pandemic that fueled the remarkable growth of wireless headphones last year.

The pandemic decelerated demand briefly during the first half of the year, sales recovered during the second half. Work at home benefited the entire Bluetooth headset category in terms of sales volume growth. Ken Hyers, Director of Strategy Analytics.

The competition threatens to take the first place from Cupertino

We know that many more brands have devices very similar to AirPods, compete for design and price, and compatibility and ecosystem go hand in hand. In statements by Ken Hyers, Apple maintained the leadership of the «True Wireless Stereo» category last year, but participation may be diminished by close competitors like Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei. He confesses that the market is already hugely overcrowded waiting for a consolidation of sales in the coming years.

Speaking of the market in general, Bluetooth headphones have a lot of growth expectations. There is the fact that only 1 in 10 users in the world have Bluetooth headphones. According to Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, associate director of the firm, the market for wireless headphones has a lot of potential in the market. Something that will drive this growth are the providers that no longer include wired headphones in the new smartphones, specifically that of Apple’s own iPhone 12.

