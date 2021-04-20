Apple AirTag: New iPhone Item Locator is a Helpful $ 29 Customizable Accessory

- Advertisement -

The first device presented is the new Apple AirTag. It is a small accessory in the shape of a button that will help us locate objects, for example car keys, a wallet or another mobile.

Apple AirTags are customizable with emojis and works via Bluetooth technology. It is a rival to Tile and will work through Apple’s Find My app.

According to Apple, AirTags are designed to locate objects, not people and have been designed to keep the location private, with encrypted information.

To synchronize with the iPhone, the AirTags have a cover that will allow Quickly pair them with your smartphone, AirPods style.

AirTags are made of stainless steel and feature IP67 certification to be resistant to water and dust. Inside, a small speaker is incorporated that will reproduce sounds that help us find it when we get closer.

The new Apple AirTags will be available from April 30 from $ 29 a unit or $ 99 a pack of four.

Developing…