apple airtags are official: price, features and release date

For months we had known exactly Apple’s plans to put on sale a small locator device to attach it to all kinds of objects, such as the famous Tiles that have been on the market for years. It’s more, the definitive clue was given by Samsung when at its presentation event at the beginning of the year it did the same with SmartTags: it was evident that a confluence of locator beacons was going to take place together with those of Cupertino.

AirTags Features. Manzana

Thus, of all that we saw new yesterday in the Apple keynote, the most original of all were the AirTags, although we only consider it for its condition as a new range that officially arrives on the market for the first time, such as a line of products that until now did not exist within the North American portfolio. With them, we can keep localized everything that we use daily and that is of vital importance to us: keys, bags, coats, umbrellas …

Small and customizable

AirTags are a small device that looks like a super-vitamin button cell battery. will stay localized thanks to its bluetooth LE connectivity, capable of extending its autonomy for a little over a year without the need to replace the battery inside. There, precisely, a small U1 chip is installed capable of offering a lost mode thanks to the NFC that it also equips and, how could it be otherwise, it has IP67 certification that gives it resistance to liquids and dust.

What will protect your AirTag? Manzana

These AirTags They have a small speaker capable of emitting the sounds necessary to locate it in case we cannot find the object to which it is attached, and thanks to the application “Search” of iOS 14.5, we will achieve surprising precision to locate it. It will also be through this app that we define its specific characteristics to differentiate it from other AirTags that we may have on more objects in the house.

Apple AirTags. Manzana

Even if it looks like a lie is compatible with Siri, you can customize it with all kinds of emojis and characters at the top, Apple will sell accessories specifically designed to better place the AirTag on any object and if you are interested in it, it is possible to reserve it through the North American website to start receiving it from April 30. Its price?, 35 euros but if you prefer a pack of five, the thing goes up to 119 euros. Although if you prefer luxury, you can buy several Hermes brand models: the normal one for 349 euros, another in the shape of a bag pendant from 299 euros and, finally, the one they have focused on as a luggage tag that will stay at 449 euros. .

