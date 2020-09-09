Apple, Amazon and Google respond to European “web taxes” by targeting developers and sellers

Tired of seeing tech giants like Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon paying a pittance in taxes and earning huge sums of money, some European countries have recently introduced new taxes on them. But there was no lack of response from the companies themselves, which they decided to increase the prices of some of their services.

A recent example is that of the United Kingdom, which in the last month introduced a new tax on digital services hitting Apple, Google and Amazon; in response, the latter have announced price increases of 2% UK developer fees on the App Store, advertising purchased on Google Ads and YouTube, and third party sellers, respectively.

While no official statements have come from Apple, a Google spokesperson told The Guardian that “Taxes on digital services increase the cost of digital advertising, and with this type of cost increase typically borne by customers, we will add a commission to our invoices starting in November.”

Amazon has also had its say to sellers, stating that “Now that the legislation has passed [nel Regno Unito], we would like to inform you that we will increase the monthly Amazon FBA fees and fees to meet these additional costs. “

Other countries like France and Italy have also approved a new tax called “Web tax” created specifically to target the giants of the web, forcing them to raise the prices of their services. In response, Apple officially announced that the company will take 3% more tax from developer profits in the future.

What tech market companies say they want is a global framework for technology taxation, also wanted by the OECD: Google has already stated that “The company will continue to encourage governments around the world to focus on international tax reform rather than implementing new unilateral levies, so that the rules are consistent across countries and clearer and fairer for businesses”.

And speaking of commissions, the battle between Apple and some giants of the tech world continues like Epic Games and Facebook, with Mark Zuckerberg allegedly “attacking” the Apple directly.