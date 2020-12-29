Apple, Amazon and Tesla are accused of using forced labor in their production line

- Advertisement -

An investigation carried out by The Washington Post and Tech Transparency Project – Technological Transparency Project-, has revealed that one of Apple’s most important suppliers uses forced labor in the manufacture of its products.

Lens Technology is the Chinese company designated for such acts of exploitation. Apparently, the Asian company would be forcing thousands of employees of Muslim origin to fulfill forced tasks to manufacture the parts that it sells not only to Apple, but also to Tesla and Amazon.

It is not the first time that Apple is related to this type of company

The Cupertino company is one of the most criticized, since it is not the first to be involved in trouble like this. Recall that in November, Apple suspended relations with Pegatron Corporation. This, because the Taiwanese company had wrongly classified students to work unauthorized hours.

Katie Paul, director of the Technology Transparency Project, commented that “Apple’s use of forced labor in its supply chain goes far beyond what the company has recognized.”

For its part, Apple has said that it has investigated the Chinese companies with which it works and has not found “evidence of forced labor” in its product line. However, Katie Paul is limited to the evidence to the contrary.

Amazon and Tesla accused of abusing their employees

Not only Apple has been embroiled in trouble over worker exploitation. Amazon, for example, is accused of obtaining its wealth by destroying the environment, and of abusing its staff. In fact, weeks ago a world-class protest was brought against him. He is about “putting profits above his employees, even the environment.”

Tesla is not far behind. This company has allegedly fired its workers for union movements. In addition to hiding serious work accidents.

So far, none of the three companies has responded to requests for comment on Lens Technology’s alleged practices. However, if this information is true, the great unknown is, will they continue to maintain ties with this Chinese supplier?

China’s actions are insufficient to curb labor abuse

China has teamed up with the European Union to establish measures to help curb these kinds of labor abuses. However, the efforts do not seem to be enough. For example, the following excerpt from The Washington Post article:

“Xinjiang, in the western reaches of China, on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries, is facing brutal repression by the Chinese government, which has placed more than a million Muslims in camps. concentration or has forced them to work in factories that make everything from cotton to soft drinks to electronics ”.

For its part, the United States Congress introduced a bill that prevents products made with forced labor in the Uighur region of China from entering the country. In the event that US companies violate this measure, they will have to answer for it, since they would be aware of the practices. Although the bill “has already been approved in the Chamber, the Senate has not yet voted on it,” comments Engadget.

The information indicated here has not been verified. However, it is a rather complicated situation, since the human rights of these people are being violated.

