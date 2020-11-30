Tech News

Apple and Amazon not listed in French initiative to set new principles for Big Tech

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Amazon Apple.png
Google Amazon Apple.png

A list of technology companies that are part of the initiative called “Tech for Good Call” was recently released, which is promoted by the French government. To our surprise, the names of Apple and Amazon not listed within the cast.

The “Tech for Good Call” project is based on the idea of ​​expressing a series of principles to be followed by Big Tech after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, in addition to reinforcing the commitment that for years has been required of these companies in favor of combating “online hate speech”, as well as guaranteeing privacy on these platforms.

Initiative seeks to make Big Tech pay its fair share of taxes

The French government has stated that the initiative seeks to make technology companies pay their fair share of taxes in the countries where they operate. As well as reinforcing environmental measures in order to guarantee the sustainability of our planet. Among other issues such as child abuse and terrorism.

75 organizations from around the globe have joined this cause. However, as we already mentioned, Apple and Amazon are not part of it. The absence of these two giants on the list has generated a lot of controversy, why are they not part of the initiative? It is the great question that many of us are asking ourselves.

So far, Amazon has been said to have refused to cooperate. The e-commerce giant appears to be reluctant to join the proposal. What are the reasons? We do not know them.

For its part, Apple is a bit more flexible and appears to be in negotiations, which is why it may be part of the initiative.

“Tech for Good Call” is part of a project that French President Macron has been developing for more than two years to get technology companies to collaborate with governments to establish principles that improve our society.

.

