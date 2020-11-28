Apple and Amazon produce too much e-waste

For a long time, companies like Amazon Y Manzana they have produced too much e-waste and have shirked their environmental responsibilities for the products they sell.
This is the cold comment he makes Philip Dunne, president of the British Environmental Audit Commission, which recently published the results of a study on the circular economy and the electronic waste production.
According to the investigation of the EAC (For its acronym in English), the waste generated by companies such as Amazon and Apple wastes valuable resources vital to a sustainable future, said the report published last Thursday.
The parliamentary commission notes that technology companies such as Manzana “glue and weld the components internal ”which makes repairs almost impossible.
Therefore, consumers are not in full control of the devices they own; they cannot proceed independently to repair individual components and they do not have access to technical manuals to guide troubleshooting.
The alternative is to contact the manufacturer directly, but on this point the EAC adds: “Apple’s proposed repair costs may be so high that it is cheaper to completely replace the item“.
For AmazonAs well as other major online retailers, they challenge not doing their part by collecting and recycling electronics. And it is a behavior that takes on even more relevance in a scenario characterized by the strong push of online sales caused for the pandemic.
The EAC makes two types of proposals:
- Establish the right to repair by law and reduce the value added tax associated with repair services. The right to reparation is the goal that the entire European Community is also targeting, which has recently taken new steps in this direction. Such a right would directly affect the production and sales policies of giants of Apple’s caliber.
- Obligation of large e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, to collect and recycle electronic waste. In this way, there would be no unequal treatment with respect to physical retailers and producers who are obliged to comply with these obligations.
