Apple and Facebook are at odds over access to your browsing data

Apple and Facebook are in a fight to control access to users’ browsing history. On Thursday, Facebook ran its second full-page ad in high-circulation newspapers like the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. In the announcement, Facebook attacks Apple’s plans to notify iPhone and iPad users when an app wants to track users’ online activity in other apps. “Apple plans to release a mandatory software update that will change the Internet as we know it today – for the worse,” Facebook says in the announcement. It is a rare battle between two companies that have great influence on users. What is at stake is how Internet companies that depend on advertising will function from now on. iOS 14 incorporates a “Tracking” section in the Privacy section of the Settings, where users can disable the ability of applications to track your activity on third-party apps and websites. This goes against the silent tracking that has been done until now.

In the coming weeks, Apple will activate this feature and alert users when an app like Facebook tries to “track their activity through third-party apps and websites.” Users will have the ability to “Ask the application not to track” or “Allow”. Apple wants to prevent apps from being able to track users using their unique device identifier, or IDFA, without their explicit permission – something Facebook’s ad network uses to personalize ads in third-party apps. “Users must know when their data is being collected and shared through other apps and websites – and they must have the option to allow it or not,” Apple said in a statement. “The transparency of app tracking in iOS 14 doesn’t require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires that they give users the option to choose.” For Facebook, the prospect of many people not allowing tracking threatens one of the data streams that makes its advertising business so profitable. Facebook uses data such as users’ browsing history to show targeted ads that they are most likely to want to see, thereby maximizing revenue from your ads. “Apple’s move is not about privacy, it’s about profit,” Facebook said in a statement. He argues that Apple will earn more if the Internet stops working on ad-based basis and switches to a subscription model, as Apple charges fees from its app store.

One of Facebook’s newspaper ads Last year, Facebook made $ 70 billion from advertising, almost its only source of income. Advertising sales are a small part of Apple’s $ 275 billion in annual revenue, which comes primarily from device sales and app store commissions. Apple has said that new tracking notifications will begin to appear in early 2021. Facebook is making one last attempt to persuade Apple to back off. With newspaper ads, the company is trying to side with the millions of small businesses that buy ads on Facebook and Instagram. In its latest announcement, Facebook argues that free online publications will not be able to survive if Apple gets its way, unless publishers charge for subscriptions – of which Apple could get a cut, thanks to the rules of its app store. Check out your favorite cooking sites or sports blogs. Most are free because they show ads, “Facebook said in its ad. “Apple’s change will limit its ability to run personalized ads. To make ends meet, many will have to start charging subscription fees or add more in-app purchases, making the Internet much more expensive and reducing free high-quality content. Apple, for now, maintains its tracking notification plans and points to a long history of advocating for online privacy. “We think it’s a simple matter of defending our users,” Apple said.