Apple and Google join task force for 6G technology

Apple, Google and other technology and networking companies have joined an industry group that is working to advance cellular technology into 6G and beyond. The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) announced on Thursday the addition of 11 founding members, including Apple, Charter, Google, VMware, HP and Cisco, among others. “Designed to lay the foundation for a vibrant market for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology, the Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal: to establish North American preeminence in 5G evolution and 6G development.” , ATIS said in a statement. According to the group, their work “will span the entire life cycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.” Apple has just released its first 5G compatible iPhone models. All models in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup support the mmWave 5G frequency in the US only, and the 5G sub-6GHz network in all other countries. For its part, Google launched its first 5G smartphones in September, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Neither of these two smartphones are distributed in Spain. In September, AT&T CEO Jeff McElfresh revealed that they are already working on 6G technology, although the next generation of wireless connectivity is likely to still take several years to arrive.