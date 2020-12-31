Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile

Apple and Prepear negotiate an agreement on the dispute over the similarity of the logos

By Abraham
Abraham
Apple and Prepear have entered into talks to reach an agreement on the pear-shaped logo of the meal planning company. It all started in August when Apple formally objected to a trademark application from meal planning company Super Healthy Kids, which requested a picture of a pear as the logo for its Prepear app. According to Apple, the pear logo looks too much like the “famous Apple logo” and “creates a similar commercial impression.” Prepear accused Apple of using “intimidation” tactics that cost the company “many thousands of dollars” and resulted in the firing of at least one employee. In response, Prepear co-founder and COO Russell Monson launched a petition to “save the pear” and “end Apple’s aggressive opposition to companies with fruit logos.” “Apple has been opposing small companies with fruit-related logos, taking costly legal action, even when those logos look nothing like the Apple logo, or are not in the same line of business as Apple,” says the petition. However, the dispute could come to an end soon, as the US Patent and Trademark Office announced last week that Apple and Prepear have started talks to resolve the matter. The body suspended the trial while the two parties discuss an agreement.

