Apple and Samsung smartwatches will soon have a new health feature

After the recent studies on the effectiveness of smartwatches in the early diagnosis of Covid-19, the wearables of Samsung and Apple could soon reach a new milestone on the subject of health monitoring.

The next generation sensors will leverage widely validated technology e with a strong consensus from the scientific community. This is the so-called Raman Spectroscopy, capable of measuring the diffusion of a laser through tissues to analyze their chemical composition in an absolutely non-invasive way.

The main application of this sensor is about monitoring of blood glucose levels and currently many companies are working on integrating this new technology, including the Korean one Philosys Healthcare and the Japanese startup Quantum Operation.

We are far from being able to speak of medical unit, but it is an important starting point especially in promoting a healthier lifestyle. There are many obstacles on the horizon, including the possibility of obtain the necessary authorizations from governmental bodies health supervision, one of all the US FDA which authorized the monitoring of the ECG on devices wearable Samsung for only a few months.

According to the source, sui flagship of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch series and on the Apple Watch 7 it will therefore be possible to measure blood glucose levels using this new technology.

The new year will therefore have many surprises in store for us, including Apple’s first virtual reality headset.