Apple announces 13-inch MacBook Pro with new M1 chip

During the Apple Event “One more thing” Apple today introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the first chip made by Apple, the M1, which replaces the previous Intel x86 models. And the good news is that we didn’t see any price increases, Apple kept the same price of $ 1299 for the laptop.

New 13 ″ MacBook Pro with M1

The 8-core CPU offers up to 2.8x faster performance compared to the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro. All this thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip, the new one MacBook Pro offers up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, double the figure quoted above.

Apple says the new 13-inch MacBook Pro outperforms Windows laptops in its class favorably, offering up to 3x better performance and performance.

The most advanced Neural Engine

The M1 chip will also feature the neural engine that is used for high-speed machine learning. Apple mentions that it speeds up machine learning up to eleven times. And the autonomy reaches 20 hours, never seen before on a Mac.

Apple also added its “studio-quality” microphone array to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and updated the webcam with improvements to the image signal processor.

The new laptop also features two USB-C ports that support USB 4 and Thunderbolt 4, allowing the computer to drive the 6K Pro Display XDR at full resolution.

However, a possible downside: it seems that this new MacBook Pro will only be available with 16GB of RAM.

The new MacBook Pro is available to order today and will begin shipping next week.

