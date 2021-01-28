Apple announces an increase in the number of users switching to iPhone

- Advertisement -

Several analysts predicted that the iPhone 12 would produce a sales supercycle and Apple has confirmed that this is indeed what has occurred during the Christmas quarter 2020. In response to a question during the last quarter earnings presentation about how Apple is watching consumers change or upgrade the iPhone, CEO Tim Cook shared some interesting details about iPhone sales. Cook has said that both the number of users who switch to iPhone and those who renew their iPhone increased from last year. More specifically, Cook said there has been “the largest number of iPhone renewals in a quarter.” CFO Luca Maestri and Cook said they believed there was a certain amount of pent-up demand for the iPhone 12 family, as it is the company’s first phone with 5G support and some people have likely been withholding their iPhone upgrade. until very recently.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has been one of the most demanded models.At the beginning of the call, Maestri also mentioned that they are very happy with the sales of the iPhone 12, particularly with customers who opt for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. . Apple made huge revenue of $ 65.6 billion from the iPhone in its Christmas quarter, and total revenue reached a record $ 111.4 billion. It wasn’t just the big iPhone sales that produced astonishing results, but the iPad, Services, and other products had equally impressive results.