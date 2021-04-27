Apple announces minimalist, thinner iMac with M1 processor and bright colors

Apple today introduced a Redesigned iMac with a slimmer screen, Apple Silicon chip, and bold, bright color case reminiscent of classic, colorful all-in-one iMacs. Apple said the new iMac was designed from the ground up for the M1 chip.

Apple announces slimmer minimalist iMac with M1 processor and bright colors

The new iMac has a screen of 24-inch 4.5K with narrower edges than its predecessor on the top and sides. It still has a large chin on the bottom, but the back of the screen is now flat instead of curved: Apple says volume is down by more than 50 percent. The display also has Apple’s True Tone technology to automatically adjust the color temperature.

Apple is also promising a much-needed update to the iMac’s camera and microphones to make it look better on cameras. video calls. You now have a 1080p resolution and a larger sensor.

The new iMac is 11.5mm thick, but Apple says it should remain quieter and cooler than the previous model thanks to the M1 chip. The new model has “two little fans” that replace the “bulky thermal system” of the previous generation iMac, the company says.

There is also a new magnetic power cord, which looks a lot like the old cable MagSafe, which connects to the back. Ethernet can be connected to the power brick and delivered over the same cable. The high-end model of the new iMac will have four USB-C ports on the back, two of which will support Thunderbolt. The base model has 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

Along with the new iMac, Apple also features a keyboard, mouse, and trackpad in matching colors. The keyboard has a Touch ID button to log in.

This is the first iMac to switch to Apple Silicon, the chips that Apple has been designing in-house. The company first added an Apple Silicon chip to MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini in November. Apple plans to eventually roll out these ARM-based chips across its Mac lineup. While the transition means that macOS software must be updated to support the new chips, the trade-offs so far have been worth it. The first generation M1 Macs have been very well received, with the new chips offering increased power and battery life.

Price and availability

The new iMac counts with seven color options in total. Have a starting price of € 1,449.00, although some of the colors are reserved for the model that starts at € 1,199.00. It will be available in the second half of May, with orders from April 30.

