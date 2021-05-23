Apple Announces New Accessibility Features: AssistiveTouch on watchOS, Eye Tracking …

Apple has been characterized as a company that benefits all users, its accessibility and use functions for people with disabilities is a key section. The present day, through a press release, they have announced new functions focused on accessibility in the use of its products and services. They are designed for users in different facets: cognitive, auditory, visual and mobility.

Apple and accessibility in its products

Those in Cupertino have the belief that accessibility is a human right. They have felt that the best technology in the world must respond to everyone’s needs. Apple teams work tirelessly to incorporate accessibility in everything they develop. This was voiced by Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives.

With these new features, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and function of Apple technology to more people. We are eager to share them with our users.

What’s new?

For iOS, iPadOS and watchOS, in addition to complementing new services for support and customer service, this is what is coming for the next days and weeks:

Background Sounds – A feature that will help minimize distractions and it will help users to stay focused, calm down or just rest. Natural sounds such as rain, an ocean, etc., will accompany you whenever you want.

AssistiveTouch – Known to many users, primarily used long ago to access iOS / iPadOS operating system functions quickly, now comes to the Apple Watch. Motion sensors, heart rate sensor and machine learning will help the watch detect movements in muscles and tendons to control a cursor on the screen. This will be with hand gestures, pinch or squeeze. It will be released in late 2021.

Eye tracking on iPad: The operating system will support the use of eye tracking devices for users to control the device with their eyes.

SignTime: a new service to communicate with AppleCare and customer service using sign language. At the moment, it will only be available in the United States, United Kingdom and France. It will be released tomorrow (May 20). Coming soon in more countries.

Memoji customizations: New memojis will be added to better represent users. They include oxygen tubes, soft helmet for the head, etc.

Will also be added VoiceOver enhancements focused on giving more details about images, sound actions per switch and screen and text size settings for each independent app. Finally, a new support for two-way headphones. New next-gen models will arrive from MFi partners later this year.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Every May 20 this celebration takes place in the world and Apple to celebrate with additions to Apple Fitness +, Today at Apple, the App store itself, the Apple TV app and more. All the features announced today will surely be introduced for iOS and iPadOS 15 during WWDC21.

There is no doubt that, in addition to surprising us with modern technology and advances in their devices, they also think about users with disabilities. To illustrate this, we end this informative article with the following video. Tell us in the comments, what function do you find the most attractive in accessibility from Apple?