Apple Announces New “One More Thing” Event for November 10

As Tim Cook announced a few days ago, Apple still has news to present before the end of the year. Indeed, the company today announced a new event under the slogan “One more thing” popularized by Steve Jobs when, in his presentations, he saved a surprise for the end. Although the company has not given clues as to which products could be presented, it seems fairly certain that one of them will be the first Mac with an Apple chip. During the developers conference, Apple announced its own ARM core-based chips, which will progressively replace Intel chips as the heart of its Mac computers running macOS. At that time he already said that the first of these devices would arrive this year. Another surprise that the company could save is the presentation of the AirTags tags for object location in combination with the U1 chip that make up the latest iPhone 11 and 12. We have heard rumors in the past about these tags and, in fact, we thought that would see the light in the past event, but that have not yet been presented. Be that as it may, we will be attentive on November 10 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) to know all the news from Apple.