Apple aspires to be like Google and prepares its own search engine, why?

Although the European Union has been trying to limit the power of Big Tech for some time, it seems that this will not happen until the US authorities get serious on this matter. Y that moment seems closer and closer, with Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon surrounded by their activities., which are many and touch a good number of areas of our digital life.

That is why the Financial Times has revealed that Apple is “stepping up” its efforts to develop its own internet search engine, with the sights set on removing the influence that Google has on its devices, since it is the default engine in most of the Cupertino apps. But it is thanks to the report by the US Department of Justice that we have learned that this privilege has a price. And very succulent for those of Tim Cook.

Limitation will affect everyone

That price that Google would be paying Apple for its search engine to be present in the main applications that arrive natively with iOS would be between 8,000 and 12,000 million dollars a year, which is considered by the federal authorities of the USA like “illegal tactics” of those of Mountain View to maintain their monopoly. So fearing that there may be a substantial change in that relationship, from Apple they have begun to take action.

The main one is that in view of how this judicial panorama of the big four technology is developing, Apple has begun to work more urgently to develop its own search engine, which would be the one that we receive by default when removing a new iPhone, an iPad, etc. from their boxes. According to some experts cited in the information, the signal of these rush would be in the form of a tracker bot from Cupertino, Applebot, which is “showing increased activity” over the past few weeks, which would indicate a sudden desire to scan and index as much content as possible of everything that is published throughout the internet.

It is obvious that, putting the dots together, we conclude that Apple has understood that this agreement it has with Google is going to disappear in the short term so the jump to a search engine of its own is better justified than taking it to all your devices. Now, it does not seem like great news for iOS users, who have already seen how complicated it is to replicate some Mountain View services, such as the Maps app itself, which has gone through a process of several years to offer a moderately competitive product compared to Google Maps. Or Bing, Microsoft’s bet that has barely managed to extract a usage quota from it in the last eleven years.