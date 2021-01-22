Apple, available in Italy RS of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4

- Advertisement -

It has now been over four weeks since the launch of the first public beta of iOS 14.4. This means that it is time to take a next step and indeed Apple has also launched a first rollout in Italy.

In particular, according to what was reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the Cupertino company has started the rollout as regards the Release Candidate of iOS 14.4. For the uninitiated, this is a type of build that precedes the arrival of the update for everyone, so most likely the release will happen soon.

In any case, for the moment the update has arrived for developers and users who have decided to install the beta. Among the various innovations, the changelog refers to the possibility of recognizing smaller QR Codes using the camera, improvements related to the classification of Bluetooth devices and notifications related to the authenticity of the camera. For the rest, there is obviously a list of fixes.

Furthermore, according to what MacRumors reported (but in another article), the Release Candidate was also released for watchOS 7.3. Furthermore, a third article by MacRumors makes it known that in the last few hours the tvOS 14.4 Release Candidate has also arrived. In short, Apple has updated all its operating systems a bit.