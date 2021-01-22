Tech News

Apple, available in Italy RS of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple, available in Italy RS of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4
Apple, Available In Italy Rs Of Ios 14.4, Watchos 7.3

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Apple, available in Italy RS of iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4

It has now been over four weeks since the launch of the first public beta of iOS 14.4. This means that it is time to take a next step and indeed Apple has also launched a first rollout in Italy.

In particular, according to what was reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the Cupertino company has started the rollout as regards the Release Candidate of iOS 14.4. For the uninitiated, this is a type of build that precedes the arrival of the update for everyone, so most likely the release will happen soon.

In any case, for the moment the update has arrived for developers and users who have decided to install the beta. Among the various innovations, the changelog refers to the possibility of recognizing smaller QR Codes using the camera, improvements related to the classification of Bluetooth devices and notifications related to the authenticity of the camera. For the rest, there is obviously a list of fixes.

Furthermore, according to what MacRumors reported (but in another article), the Release Candidate was also released for watchOS 7.3. Furthermore, a third article by MacRumors makes it known that in the last few hours the tvOS 14.4 Release Candidate has also arrived. In short, Apple has updated all its operating systems a bit.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Así podría ser Android 12: filtran características del nuevo sistema operativo de Google

Brian Adam - 0
¿Ya tienes Android 11? Mientras eso sucede, aunque por lo general ocurre en los primeros meses del año, ya se ha especulado sobre las...
Read more
Tech News

How to tear an electron apart: take a faulty crystal …

Brian Adam - 0
The charge of the electron, also called elementary charge, is a fundamental physical constant that indicates the electric charge possessed by a single electron....
Read more
Tech News

Edris Rice-Wray, the doctor who made the birth control pill possible

Brian Adam - 0
Parental control today is something essential for human beings, especially in a context that seeks to be increasingly aware about the necessary...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©