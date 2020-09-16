Apple backtracks and will allow the game in 'streaming' ... with conditions

A month ago Apple came to confirm that unfortunately for all its users he wasn’t going to let streaming game services land on his iPhones and iPad, in such a way that projects from Google (Stadia), Microsoft (xCloud or Xbox Game Pass) and nVidia (GeForce Now) could not reach the App Store. A more than serious problem for a technology designed and developed to also be used on mobile devices.

The criticisms did not stop growing and surely Apple has understood that streaming gaming is part of the future, like it or not, so closing that tap would leave millions of gamers with only one option to enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 on their smartphone screen: Android. The fact is that in the last hours, those of Cupertino have modified some points of their conditions of publication of applications in the App Store for this type of development.

A “yes but I don’t know” from Apple

These changes come to be a de facto recognition that the streaming gaming phenomenon is here to stay, although those of Cupertino try to reformulate their way of working to remain in control. They will allow Stadia, Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now to reach the App Store, but in a very different way than how we can enjoy it on a compatible Android smartphone.

Stadia controller, from Google.

Right now, Stadia apps and any other cloud service are simple aggregators that offer a catalog of closed games that we can launch, either thanks to the payment of a flat monthly fee, or through an individual purchase. Apple, from now on, will not be against that philosophy, but as a preliminary step require those companies to place a specific page in the app store for each title they offer in the catalog, in such a way that users can leave their reviews, votes and opinions in each of them.

This individual app would not be functional, but a simple shortcut that would take us to the main Stadia application, Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now. As those of Cupertino now indicate, “lThe games offered in a subscription to the streaming service must be downloaded directly from the App Store, they must be designed to avoid duplicate payments by the subscriber and they must not harm non-subscribing customers. ”

Thus, Apple reserves the right to ban games from any of the Google and Microsoft (or nVidia) catalogs and keep tabs on what you let get published and what you don’t. Now, are streaming game app companies willing to create specific pages to publish in the App Store and, above all, add and remove titles depending on what Apple tells them? We will see how this little war ends.