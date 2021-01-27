Apple beats Amazon: it is the brand that is worth more, Poste Italiane in the top 50

- Advertisement -

Apple has surpassed Amazon in terms of brand value. To say it is the Brand Finance ranking relating to the 500 strongest brands in the world. The latter also presents a “surprise” for us Italians, given that Poste Italiane is in the top 50.

Well, according to what can be read on the official Brand Finance portal, Apple was placed at the first post of the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 ranking with an estimated brand value of $ 263.4 billion. Amazon follows with 254.2 billion dollars, while in third position we find Google (191.2 billion dollars). In short, the podium is all tech and in general the subsequent positions also represent this world: just think of Microsoft’s 140.4 billion dollars, as well as the excellent result recorded by Samsung. In any case, the brand that has seen the greatest growth is Tesla: + 158%.

For the rest, the data that emerge from the ranking are very interesting and go far beyond those we have mentioned here. Inviting you to view the complete report, it is good to pause for a moment on presence of Poste Italiane in the ranking. In fact, according to what was reported by ANSA, it is one of the 50 strongest brands in the world. More precisely, Poste Italiane earned 39th place, managing to climb twelve positions compared to last year.

In a statement, we read that “it is the result of a virtuous path that has led the company in just four years to climb 331 positions in the standings until reaching the 39th place today“.