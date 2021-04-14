- Advertisement -

Watches and other smart gadgets continuously measure users’ heart rates, skin temperature and other physiological markers that could help detect the spread of coronavirus before an individual is diagnosed through physiological pathways.

Devices like the Apple Watch, could predict if an individual is possible positive for COVID-19 even before they are symptomatic or the virus is detectable through tests, according to studies of some iResearchers from the University of Washington who have partnered with Apple to study how the smartwatch can be used to predict diseases such as the coronavirus, or the flu.

Apple believes that the Apple Watch can detect diseases such as Covid or diabetes

As part of the series of Apple Health Associations, the company is working with the University of Washington and the Seattle Flu Study. If accepted into the coronavirus study program, participants will receive an Apple Watch.

“The objective of the study is to see if the information collected by Apple Watch and iPhone can detect early signs of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, “say organizers on the recruitment page.

This Apple respiratory study is expected to last “up to six months.” During the study, participants should periodically answer the survey questions in the Apple Research app for the iPhone.

If participants become ill while enrolled in the study, a home test kit will be sent to detect COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. However, this is likely to help the study, as sick participants will be asked to “take some additional health measures using their Apple Watch.”

How to participate in this study?

This study is available to all the general public who wish to participate. But for this you must first be accepted into the program, just by installing the Cardiogram app and signing up for the mRhythm study will you be able to participate.

Apple also wants to detect heart problems

Apple has also launched its own study in collaboration with Stanford to determine whether the frequency sensor heart rate of the Apple Watch can be used to detect abnormal heart rhythms and common heart conditions.

You can sign up to participate in the Apple Heart Study downloading and installing the app and wearing the Apple Watch regularly. If your Apple Watch detects an irregular heartbeat, the researchers will contact you and may ask you to wear an ePatch monitor.

