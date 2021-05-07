Apple blunders with podcast app: Dutch makers also suffer

Apple revamped its podcast app almost two weeks ago. Since then, there have been a lot of problems with the app: new episodes don’t arrive and older shows seem to have disappeared. Both listeners and creators of podcasts are affected.

The Apple Podcasts service is, together with Spotify, the most used app for listening to podcasts. But Apple Podcasts users haven’t seen the latest episodes of some podcasts for the past two weeks. The problems are with numerous podcasts, including popular titles such as the Self-podcast, Man with the microphone and NRC Onbehaarde Apen.

In some cases, such as with the Self-podcast, only older episodes are missing. Other podcasts have been hit harder: the episode list of Hairless Monkeys was almost empty for over a week and is still incomplete. The podcast of scientist Rosanne Hertzberger currently shows no episodes in the revamped Apple Podcasts, while they are available in every other podcast app.

Unable to add new shows

Major Dutch podcast networks and podcast makers recognize the problems. “We have not been able to log in for two weeks, and therefore cannot add new shows”, says founder Anne Janssens of Dag en Nacht , the largest podcast producer in the Netherlands with titles such as De Leeuw Lult, Echt Gebeurd, A podcast about media and Neutral Viewers.

Listening data is also not available, which is difficult. Many podcasts make money from advertisements, and audience ratings can be used to deduce how often such an advertisement has been heard.

‘No logic’

Tonny Media, producer behind podcasts like the Self- podcast and Maxim Hartman ‘s new podcast , has similar problems. “You don’t see a lot of them in the list of episodes, but you can listen to them again in the app. There seems to be no logic in it,” says Pepe van de Kerkhof, head of production at Tonny Media. He also mentions problems with push messages: notifications of new episodes sometimes do not reach users.

The NRC newspaper also recognizes the problems, with the many missing episodes of Onbehaarde Apen. “On Thursday, an episode of NRC Today was missing for no apparent reason. Everything is neatly published on the back of Apple Podcasts, but it’s invisible in the app,” says Harrison van der Vliet, assistant editor responsible for the digital activities of NRC.

New app source of problems

That ‘backside’ seems to be the source of the problems. With the Apple Podcasts Connect service, podcast makers ensure that their episodes reach listeners. The service was overhauled two weeks ago, in the run-up to the unveiling of the revamped Podcasts app on April 20. Since then, there have been numerous problems: some cannot log in at all, others only see error messages, or everything seems fine while episodes appear invisible.

For listeners, the problems seem to be limited to the new version of Apple Podcasts, included in iOS 14.5 since April 26. This also applies to RTL ‘s Bright Podcast , for example . The latest episode was available on older versions of the app, but not for iOS 14.5 users. A week later, the latest episode was still released for everyone, without Bright doing anything about it.

In addition to missing episodes, the new app has even more flaws, the site MacRumors mapped out. For some, all episodes were suddenly downloaded from all podcasts to which they subscribed. Others had just lost all progress, or had a list full of episodes they had already listened to. Podcast platform Transistor has also compiled a list of problems for creators and listeners.

Apple: ‘We are working on a solution’

Apple’s help desk responds briefly to some podcast creators asking for help. “Our engineers are aware of the issues and are actively working to resolve them as quickly as possible. Many users may have already noticed that some of these issues have been resolved on their end,” said Apple’s help desk. Bright has asked Apple for a response, but the company has not yet responded.